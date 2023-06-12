Man Arrested For Defiling 9-year-old Girl In Edo

A 39-year-old man, Sunday Ejeh, has been arrested by the police over alleged defiling of a nine-year old girl in Edo State.

It was gathered that the incident happened In Ugbogi community in Ighobazuwa , Ovia North West local government of Edo State and was reported to the police.

The suspect was said to have lured the victim to his room and had sexual intercourse with her and gave her N600 after the act.

The Edo State Police Command’s spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident said the suspect had been arrested by the police.

He said the suspect was arrested following a report that he has defiled a nine-year-old girl in the community.

Chidi said, “Investigation carried out by the gender unit of the command criminal’s investigative department revealed that Sunday has a criminal tendency of gathering young girls of age between nine, eight, seven, six down to two years and randomly in the presence of these girls have sexual intercourse with them.”