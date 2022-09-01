The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested a 37-year-old Munkaila Ahmadu of Zarada-Sabuwa village in Gagarawa local government area of Jigawa State for allegedly killing his biological father and mother with a pestle.

Confirming the arrest on Thursday, the spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, said the suspect used a pestle to hit his parents to death.

He added that the incident happened on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at about 12 noon.

The Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO) explained that upon receiving information on the ugly incident, the Police rushed to the scene and conveyed the victims to the Gumel General Hospital where they were confirmed dead.

He gave the names of the deceased victims as Ahmadu Muhammad, 70, and Hauwa Ahmadu, 60.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However two other people were injured by the suspect during the attack namely, Kailu Badugu, ‘m’ 65yrs, and Hakalima Amadu ‘f’ 50yrs, all of Zarada-Sabuwa village, Gagarawa LGA.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that, Ahmad Muhammad and Hauwa Ahmadu happened to be the biological parents of the suspect,” the PPRO said.

He also added that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Aliyu Sale Tafida, has directed that the case be transferred to SCIID Dutse immediately for discreet investigation and possible prosecution of the culprit.