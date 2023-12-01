An internet fraudster identified as Didam Jesse has been sentenced to two years imprisonment by Justice A.A Isiaka of the Kaduna State High Court.

He was jailed after pleading guilty to a one-count charge of cheating by impersonation upon being arraigned by the Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The charge reads: “That you Didam Jesse, (a.k.a Endurance Prince David) sometime in February 2023, in Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did commit an offence to wit: cheating by impersonation wherein you falsely presented yourself as one Endurance Princes David on Facebook, (an online social media platform) and in such assumed identity, cheated one Naziru HB the total sum of N7,000 and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 308 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017 and punishable under Section 309 of the same Law.”

He pleaded guilty to the charge, following which prosecution counsel, M. Lawal urged the court to convict him accordingly.

Justice Isiaka convicted and sentenced him to two years imprisonment or an option of a fine of N100,000. He also forfeited the tool of the crime, a Techno Spark 8P and the N7,000 (Seven Thousand Naira) proceeds of the crime to the Federal Government through EFCC.