A a middle-aged man at Kabeama coastal settlement in Sagbama Local Government Area (LGA) of Bayelsa, simply identified as Tony, has allegedly beheaded his girlfriend, Ebibraaladei Maxwell.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learned that the tragic incident involved the unmarried, but live-in couple.

The two cohabited and had a child.

According to neighbours, the sad incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, at about 3 am, with the severed head of the victim discovered at dawn.

The residents subsequently apprehended Tony as he attempted to flee the scene.

He was subsequently handed over to the police.

ASP Musa Mohammed, the public relations officer of the state police command, who confirmed the incident, said the victim is in custody and undergoing interrogation.

It was gathered that policemen from the Sagbama Division evacuated the remains of the victim and deposited them at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa.

