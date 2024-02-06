A group, Southwest Youth Parliament, has asked President Bola Tinubu to consider Dr. Halimat Adenike Tejuosho as a replacement for the suspended minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu.

In a statement by speaker of the Parliament, Hon Temitope Joseph, the group commended the efforts of President Tinubu for his bold steps towards addressing matters that concern governance without compromise, noting that the President’s unwavering resolve has brought sanity into the Nigeria polity.

He said: “I bring solidarity greetings to you from the distinguished honourable members and leadership of the Southwest Youth Parliament SWYP.

“The Southwest Youth Parliament SWYP is a legislative and developmental Training institution, created to strengthen, reinforce and consolidate efforts in empowering young people through meaningful youth representation in driving Southwest development.

“His Excellency sir. the parliament once again seized this medium to commend you for the courage and bold steps geared towards sanitizing the Nigeria Political Space which is long overdue, we are proud of you and your achievements in this little time in office.

“He said, upon the suspension of the Honourable Minister, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, we write to introduce and recommend a true democrat, Humanitarian, Philanthropist and true Omolabi to you for nomination as ministerial nominee for Humanitarian Ministry, Dr Halimat Adenike Tejuosho, a detribalized Nigerian. a young vibrant woman who has been on the field even before now discharging dutifully a job of a Humanitarian minister unofficially through her foundation – Queen Adenike Foundation. She has a track record of putting humanity first.”

According to him, her foundation brought succour to many IDPs, PWDs and the less privileged and this include and not limited to giving of scholarships to the less privileged from primary school level to university level and under this scholarship scheme, she has over 300 students presently, regular taking of relief materials to prisons and equally release those with fine options by paying up their fines, she has provided wheel chairs for the crippled on many occasions. She has firsthand data on the IDPs, PWDs and less-privileged and she has been proffering solutions in her own.