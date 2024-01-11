The Police in Lagos State have arrested a man believed to have cut off the ear of a friend.

The command’s spokesperson, Mr Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the arrest on Wednesday, said that the incident happened on Monday at about 6.00 a.m. at Abattoir in the Agege area of Lagos.

“One Abdulahi Abdul Malik of Abattoir Market reported the case to the Abattoir Police Division on Monday.

“The complainant said that at about 4.00 a m. same day, one Bashiru Ahmed, also of Abattoir Market, used a knife to cut off his right ear over a misunderstanding they had in 2023.

“The victim was rushed to the hospital where he is still being treated,” he said.

Mr Hundeyin said that the suspect was being detained for interrogation.

(NAN)