Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) have said their party is prepared to go into any election, any time.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is conducting National and State Houses of Assembly bye-elections on February 3 and Edo governorship polls on September 21 while Ondo guber polls will also take place in October.

In an interview with journalists at the end of the forum’s meeting late Wednesday night, the PGF chairman and governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, did not clearly state if preparation for the elections was discussed but said the party was always ready for every contest.

Uzodinma said the APC governors were meeting for the first time in the year to plan how to synergise with the federal government on how to address the challenges facing the country and engender her development as well as stability.

He said: “Our party is prepared to go into any election any time. The Progressives Governors are united in supporting the APC administration led by our president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We will continue to support him.

“We will take his policies to the grassroots as sub-national leaders of our great party and ensure that our people come on the same page with the thinking of the government; whose important objective is how to secure the country and provide adequate welfare to the good people of our dear country.”

Uzodinma said the suspension of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, and the ongoing probe into all financial infractions in her ministry was just an allegation and Nigerians must wait for the outcome of the process and decrease their anxiety over the matter.

“The functions of a government include encouraging good things, good appointees, and discouraging bad things and bad appointees. But as it has to do with what you just said, it is just an allegation and in the wisdom of the president, is being investigated.

“It is after the investigation is completed and the report made available to government that the government will now take the final decision. So don’t be in a hurry and don’t allow any sickness like ‘anxietyserosis’,” he stated.