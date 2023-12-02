A 42 years old man John Clarkson was remanded in prison custody for allegedly killing his uncle accused of witchcraft.

The Chief Magistrate Court I in Yola, presided by Magistrate Alheri Ishaku, ordered that Clarkson of Dumna Zarbu community in Guyuk LGA be remanded after he was arraigned before it for the offence.

After issuing the remand order, Magistrate Alheri adjourned the case to the 4th January, 2024 to enable the prosecuting police officer to transmit the case diary to the DPP for legal advice.

On his arraignment over the allegation, the defendant vehemently denied murdering his uncle known as Mohammed Clarkson, who was accused of killing people by witchcraft.

Mohammed allegedly beat up the deceased with stick which resulted to his untimely demise contrary to section 191 of the Adamawa State Penal Code Law.