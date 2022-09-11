Police in Adamawa State have arrested one Ibrahim Muhammadu for allegedly hiring a man to set fire on a newly wedded couple because the bride had refused to marry him.

Muhammadu, a resident of Gadawaliwol, Jabbi Lamba in Girei local government area of the state, was alleged to have hired one Ibrahim Savanna with N5,000 and four measures of rice to help kill the couple two weeks after their wedding.

Ibrahim was reported to have earlier approached the bride who initially agreed to be his wife, but later changed her mind and abandoned him for the new husband after the bride price was paid.

Ibrahim Savanna, who was working for Ibrahim Muhammadu, took some petrol to the residence of the new couple at night, set the house ablaze while they were indoors and locked the door, preventing neighbors from rescuing them.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the bride died from severe burns while her husband is currently receiving treatment at the Modibbo Adama Teaching Hospital in Yola.

The police said they were yet to arrest the arsonist at the time of filing this report, but the state police spokesman, SP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident, adding that the Criminal Investigation Department of the command was investigating the matter.