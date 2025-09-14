The Katsina State Police Command has apprehended a 38-year-old man for alleged illegal possession of a firearm and impersonation.

Spokesperson of the Police Command, DSP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu who disclosed this, identified the suspect as Mubarak Bello of Kofar Yamma quarters in Kurfi Local Government Area of the state.

Aliyu said Bello was arrested during a routine patrol around 2:30a.m. on September 13.

According to the police spokesperson, operatives stopped an ash-coloured Toyota Corolla with Lagos registration number – GGE 473 BH after the driver failed to give a credible account of himself or the vehicle.

He explained that a search of the car led to the recovery of a locally fabricated rifle, four live cartridges, two expended shells, a fake police identity card and an additional plate number marked Kano FGE 68.

DSP Aliyu quoted the Command’s Commissioner of Police, CP Bello Shehu to have praised the officers for their swift action and assured the public that investigations were ongoing to uncover the origin of the firearm and the motive behind the suspect’s impersonation.