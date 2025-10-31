The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, has approved the posting and redeployment of several senior officers of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

The move, according to a statement by the NAF Spokesman, Air Cdre Ehimen Ejodame, was aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, fostering greater synergy, and aligning the Service’s structure with the command philosophy of the newly appointed Chief of the Air Staff.

This comes after President Bola Tinubu announced replacement of Service Chiefs, which triggered mass retirement of senior officers.

According to the statement, the posting affected key appointments at NAF Headquarters, field commands, and units.

The statement explained that some of the key appointments affected by the redeployment included several senior officers now assigned to critical command and staff positions across the Service.

“The reshuffle is part of ongoing efforts to optimise command effectiveness, improve decision-making processes, and reinforce mission readiness in line with the evolving security environment,” he said.

Those affected are Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Abubakar Abdullahi, who has been appointed Chief of Policy and Plans, while AVM Adeniran Ademuwagun assumes duty as Commandant, Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), Kaduna.

Also, AVM Ibitayo Ajiboye has been appointed Group Managing Director, Nigerian Air Force Investment Limited (NAFIL) Group of Companies, as AVM Precious Amadi takes over as Chief of Operations.

Meanwhile, AVM Nnamdi Ananaba becomes Chief of Air Intelligence, AVM Ebimobo Ebiowe is appointed Superintendent of Standards and Evaluation, while AVM Ahmed Dari now serves as Chief of Training.

Relatedly, AVM Mohammed Ibrahim is appointed Chief of Transformation and Innovation Branch, reflecting the Service’s growing focus on technological advancement and efficiency.

In the same vein, AVM Olufemi Ogunsina becomes Chief of Aircraft Engineering, and AVM Michael Onyebashi assumes command as Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Mobility Command, AVM David Pwajok assumes duty as Chief of Communication and Information Systems, while AVM John Ukeh takes charge as Air Provost Marshal.

Whereas AVM Simon Peter is appointed Managing Director, NAFIL Housing and Construction Company, AVM Chidiebere Obiabaka becomes Air Secretary, AVM Anthony Martins now serves as Chief of Administration, AVM Abubakar Sule takes over as AOC, Logistics Command, and AVM Abdulrasheed Kotun has been appointed Managing Director, NAF Farms.

A former NAF spokesman, AVM Edward Gabkwet, becomes the Chief of Civil-Military Relations, while AVM Osichinaka Ubadike becomes Deputy Commandant, AFIT.

The statement added that several other senior officers, including AVMs Ahmed Bakari, Albert Bot, Idi Sani, Muhammed Suleiman, Jibrin Usman, and Japheht Ekwuribe, have been redeployed to various defence and inter-service establishments in line with ongoing efforts to strengthen joint operations and national defence coordination.

“The Nigerian Air Force described the reshuffle as a strategic measure to ensure balanced leadership, enhance institutional effectiveness, and sustain the momentum of transformation under the new administration of Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke,” the statement said.

It further reiterated that the Nigerian Air Force with the new wave of postings was poised to consolidate its achievements and usher in an era of smarter, more adaptive air operations, one that reflects the CAS’s vision of a force built not merely for power, but for purpose, protection, and progress.