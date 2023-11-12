The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) have said this year’s Nigeria manufacturing and equipment expo will deepen local raw materials sourcing by the manufacturers.

The eighth edition of the Nigeria Manufacturing and Equipment Expo (NME) and the ninth edition of the Nigerian Raw Materials Expo (NIRAM), organised by the MAN and RMRDC, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment and the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation will be taken place from November 21 and 22, 2023 in Lagos with the theme; ‘Future Manufacturing: Building A Sustainable Roadmap to the Industrialisation of Nigeria’.

Speaking at the press conference for the 2023 Expo held yesterday in Lagos, the president of MAN, Otunba Francis Meshioye stated that, “this year, our focus is squarely on discussions and solutions that will drive the manufacturing industry towards a prosperous and sustainable future.

“We will explore innovative strategies, cutting-edge technologies, and sustainable practices that can contribute to the growth of the entire African manufacturing ecosystem.”

Meshioye noted that, “the event serves as a pivotal platform for embracing technology to produce our own goods, support sustainable development, and ensure we are not reliant on developed nations. We must also remain committed to utilising locally sourced raw materials and leveraging essential support services, including financing and logistics, to drive our manufacturing endeavours and propel us into a prosperous and sustainable future.”

Also, director-general/CEO of RMRDC, Prof. Hussaini Ibrahim said that, “our collaboration with MAN is strategic as the roles complement each other. This underscores our partnership in co-hosting these yearly expositions to maximise the benefits to our common stakeholders, who continually aim to reduce the cost of manufacturing amid the rising cost of raw materials and process equipment.”

Represented by director, Business Innovation Centre, RMRDC, John Obekpa stated that, “on our part, the Council has assiduously worked over the years with stakeholders to increase manufacturers’ access to both basic and secondary raw materials.

“The primary production of several strategic agricultural raw materials like cotton, sorghum, tomatoes, cocoa, sheet trees, oil palms, soya beans, cane sugar, cashew, fruits and sesame have been boosted by providing specific farmers with improved seeds or seedlings as the case might be.”

Meanwhile, the NME will be co-located with the Manufacturing Partnership for African Development (mPAD) conference, a strategic forum uniting thought leaders in the manufacturing sector, policymakers, and government regulatory agencies to address existing challenges and generate innovative ideas for industry growth and development.

Renowned political economy and management expert, Prof. Pat Utomi, will lead this session along with distinguished manufacturers confirmed as discussants at the event.

Concurrently, the RMRDC will offer masterclasses featuring the latest research findings delivered by carefully selected experts. Another significant event is the Women in Manufacturing session, affording accomplished women in the field the opportunity to share their experiences with aspiring female manufacturers who may be considering entry into the sector.