Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 46-year-old man identified as Hassan Azeez, for pouring petrol on his wife and consequently setting her ablaze.

The victim, who is a mother of one, Olayinka Hassan, allegedly ignored her husband’s directive to prepare him food while he was hungry and instead chose to wash clothes.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Azeez was arrested by Police operatives in Ibogun, Ifo local government area of the State after a complaint was lodged by the father of the victim, who reported that his daughter, Olayinka, was set ablazed by her husband over a minor disagreement between the couple.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed Azeez’s arrest, stated that the suspect had earlier ran away to the neighbouring Republic of Benin since October 22, 2022 when he committed the crime.

Oyeyemi further stated that Police operatives were on the trail of Azeez since then before luck ran out of him on January 22, 2023 when he was eventually apprehended.

“On interrogation, the suspect who claimed to have ran away to Benin Republic confessed to the commission of the crime, but blamed it on the devil.

“According to him, he asked the victim to prepare food for him, but instead of the victim to prepare his food, she was busy washing clothes. He stated further that he got annoyed because he was hungry and the annoyance made him to pour petrol on her and set her on fire,” the PPRO stated.

SP Oyeyemi added that the State’s Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and possible prosecution.