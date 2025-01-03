Tragedy struck on Thursday in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, when a cleric who is the founder of Rapture Empowerment International, Shina Olaribigbe was stabbed to death at his church member’s house.

The suspected assailant, 43-year-old Wale Ogunsanmi reportedly stabbed the cleric who had come to mediate in a domestic tussle between the suspect and his spouse at his estranged wife’s house.

The Police said the incident occurred on January 1, 2025 at about 11:25 pm when Ogunsanmi, who had been living separately from his wife for about a year allegedly broke into her residence, found her with the pastor and stabbed the pastor to death with a knife.

It was gathered that the couple, although not officially divorced, had a history of frequent quarrels that led to their living apart.

However, a source told LEADERSHIP that the cleric, who was known for intervening in the couple’s disputes went to visit the wife, who had been ill for some time on the fateful day.

The source said the husband arrived at his estranged wife’s residence early Thursday morning and found the clergyman in the room.

Enraged by the situation, the husband allegedly attacked Olaribigbe and stabbed him to death.

In a release made available to newsmen in Osogbo by the Spokesperson of the Osun State Command, Yemisi Opalola, she said the suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder the 52-year-old Olaribigbe.

“The incident occurred on January 1, 2025, at about 11:25 pm. Ogunsanmi, who had been living separately from his wife for about a year, allegedly broke into her residence, where he found her with the pastor. He then stabbed the pastor to death with a knife.

“Police officers from the Dugbe Division responded promptly to the scene, arrested the suspect, and recovered the exhibit. The corpse has been deposited at the UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.”

The Police stated further that investigation was ongoing, adding that the Command is working to ensure that justice is served in the incident.