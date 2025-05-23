Ruben Amorim retains the support of Manchester United’s hierarchy and he is expected to be in charge next season despite defeat to Tottenham in the Europa League final.

Advertisement

Amorim’s side lost 1-0 to Spurs in Bilbao on Wednesday. It denied the Portuguese coach a trophy in his first season and also means that United will not play in Europe next season for only the second time in the last 35 years.

But sources have told ESPN that the security of Amorim’s job was never contingent on the result at Estadio de San Mamés.

United remain convinced the 40-year-old is the right man for the job, despite a damaging run in the Premier League which has included 14 defeats in 26 games since his appointment in November.

Man United will not play European football next season. Michael Steele/Getty Images

Plans are already in place to strengthen the squad in the summer.

“We have two plans for the market and we have to understand it is tough for a club like ours not to be in the Champions League,” Amorim said.

“But we have to use the other side. We have more time to work during the week on the Premier League and that will be our focus.”

Speaking after the final whistle in Bilbao, Amorim said he would walk away from Old Trafford with no compensation if the board decided to change managers.

Sources have told ESPN that bosses do not feel the need to issue a public vote of confidence in Amorim.

They expect fans to show their support for the former Sporting CP boss at the final game of the season against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday.

However, missing out on a potential £100 million ($134m) in Champions League revenue is set to affect the club’s flexibility in the transfer window, something Amorim hinted at in his post-match news conference following the defeat to Tottenham.