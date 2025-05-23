Rafael Nadal says he’s totally convinced Jannik Sinner did not intentionally take a banned substance following a high-profile doping case that resulted in the Italian receiving a 90-day suspension.

Recall that last year Sinner failed two anti-doping tests after testing positive for the banned anabolic steroid clostebol.

However, the world No. 1 has denied allegations that he was given special treatment and insists his conscience is clean after he avoided a ban despite failing two drug tests earlier this year.

Reacting to the development, Nadal, in a chat with Ubi Tennis, stated that he can put down his life to defend Sinner’s innocence.

“I’m totally convinced that Jannik never intended to cheat or do anything illegal. I’m convinced of it; I’d bet my life on it,” he said. “There’s always a lot of noise around this kind of thing, and when it happens, it’s bad for everyone.

“For him, who, I think, went through a nightmare for a year. Obviously, for tennis, this kind of thing is negative.

“I trust Jannik. But, just as I trust Jannik, I also trust the justice system,” Nadal commented.