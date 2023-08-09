Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Read in Hausa
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Man Utd Reach Agreement With EPL Rivals For Harry Maguire’s Transfer

by Agency Report
1 hour ago
in Sports
Harry Maguire
Share on WhatsAppShare on FacebookShare on TwitterTelegram

Both West Ham and Man United have agreed on a deal worth in the region of £30 million for Maguire’s transfer, according to Sky Sports.

Man United were keen to sell Maguire this summer transfer window.

The England international was recently stripped of the Man United captaincy as manager Erik ten Hag appointed Bruno Fernandes as the club’s new captain.

Maguire had already fallen out of favour under Ten Hag at Man United, and he is down the pecking order of defenders at Old Trafford.

He joined Man United from Leicester City some years ago.

RELATED

Tags:

YOU MAY LIKE

JUST-IN: Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan Breaks World Record, Wins Historic 100m Hurdles Gold