Man Utd Reach Agreement With EPL Rivals For Harry Maguire’s Transfer

Both West Ham and Man United have agreed on a deal worth in the region of £30 million for Maguire’s transfer, according to Sky Sports.

Man United were keen to sell Maguire this summer transfer window.

The England international was recently stripped of the Man United captaincy as manager Erik ten Hag appointed Bruno Fernandes as the club’s new captain.

Maguire had already fallen out of favour under Ten Hag at Man United, and he is down the pecking order of defenders at Old Trafford.

He joined Man United from Leicester City some years ago.