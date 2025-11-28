The man who attacked Pope John Paul II in 1981 was escorted from the Turkish town of Iznik on Thursday ahead of Pope Leo XIV’s visit.

Advertisement

In May 1981, Turkish national Mehmet Ali Agca fired several shots at Pope John Paul in St. Peter’s Square, seriously wounding the pontiff.

Agca told Turkish media on Thursday that he hoped to meet Pope Leo “for two or three minutes,” but he was removed before the pope’s arrival, according to Halk TV.

Advertisement

Following his attack, Agca was sentenced to life in Italy but served his term in Turkey’s capital, Ankara.

He was released in January 2010 after 29 years in prison. John Paul visited him in December 1983, during which Agca repented but did not explain his motives.

While in Iznik, Agca said he wanted “to welcome the Pope. I hope we can sit down and talk in Iznik, or in Istanbul, for two or three minutes.”

Pope Leo XIV is currently visiting Turkey on his first international trip as leader of the Catholic Church. His stop in Iznik coincides with the 1,700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea, held in 325, which established a statement of faith still central to the Christian faith.