The excitement of the Infinix Black Friday Fiesta 2025 reached a new high on Thursday, as Infinix officially presented an electric scooter to one of its lucky winners, Nura Isa, a provisions trader in Kaduna State. The handover marks one of the standout moments of this year’s Black Friday campaign, which has been packed with mega discounts, thrilling street activations, QR-code surprises, and weekly giveaways across Nigeria.

Advertisement

Nura emerged as a winner through the ongoing scan & win segment of the Black Friday Fiesta, a gamified experience that allows participants to scan designated QR codes, spin a digital wheel, and instantly unlock prizes ranging from cash coupons, accessories and, the electric scooter. His win is a testament to how accessible and rewarding the Infinix Black Friday promo has been for everyday consumers.

During the handover, Nura expressed excitement and gratitude, noting that he never expected a simple scan to lead to such a big win. “When I visited the phone store in Kaduna to purchase the Infinix Hot 60i, the attendant encouraged me to scan a code for an ongoing promo. After scanning, he told me I had won an electric scooter. I didn’t believe him at first until the Infinix team called me the next day. Shortly after, my flight to Lagos was booked for the prize presentation. I am truly excited and grateful to Infinix because I now have a means of transportation to take my children to school and also get to work.” He stated.

Advertisement

The scooter presentation also reinforces Infinix’s commitment to making the Black Friday Fiesta more than just a sale. From the Infinix Bus Party sweeping through major cities to massive store discounts and online flash deals, the brand has blended technology, entertainment, and community engagement to create a truly immersive Black Friday experience.

Speaking on the handover, Oluwayemisi Ode, Integrated Marketing Communications & PR Manager at Infinix Nigeria, expressed the brand’s excitement about rewarding loyal fans like Nura Isa.

“The Black Friday Fiesta is our way of giving back to the community that has supported us all year. We are committed to making this season exciting, rewarding, and memorable, and stories like Nura’s show that the campaign is doing exactly what we intended.”

As the Black Friday activities continue through the end of November, more winners are expected to emerge, including smartphone winners, accessory winners, and one more Electric Scooter winner.

On Friday, November 28, 2025, the Bus will be travelling through the city of Lagos. If you stay around Lagos, this is your chance to enjoy all the amazing deals Infinix is offering this Black Friday season. With deals running until November 30, shoppers still have plenty of time to join the movement, scan the QR codes, and be part of the ongoing celebration.

For more updates on the Black Friday Fiesta, follow @infinixnigeria on Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok for more exciting news and updates.