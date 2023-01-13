Graham Potter has described managing Chelsea as “the hardest job in football.”

Chelsea are seeking to improve on a disappointing run of six defeats in nine games, which has seen them drop to 10th place in the Premier League table.

It is not the start to the season new owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital envisaged when assuming control of the club in May, following sanctions placed on their predecessor Roman Abramovich for alleged links to Russia president Vladimir Putin.

Last summer saw a major overhaul at an executive level with Potter replacing Thomas Tuchel as head coach along with the departures of club director and lead transfer negotiator Marina Granovskaia, technical and performance director Petr Cech, chairman Bruce Buck, chief executive Guy Laurence and head of international scouting Scott McLachlan.

Boehly has since drafted in Christopher Vivell from RB Leipzig as technical director, Paul Winstanley as director of global talent and transfers with Joe Shields due to arrive from Southampton in a senior recruitment role alongside Laurence Stewart, charged with a “global technical director” role.