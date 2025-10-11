The Mandela family has expressed gratitude to His Imperial Highness Prince Estifanos Matewos of Ethiopia and other world leaders for facilitating the release of Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela and his companions.

According to the statement issued by Ndileka Mandela, he said the Prince Estifanos, a close family friend and respected global leader, responded swiftly to the family’s call for assistance following news of Mandla Mandela’s capture.

The family revealed that they had appealed to the Ethiopian royal to leverage his extensive international network of influential world leaders, agencies, and institutions to help negotiate the safe release of Mandla and his colleagues.

“We first and foremost thank God for answering our prayers for the safe return of my brother Mandla,” the statement read. “Our gratitude also goes out to His Imperial Highness Prince Estifanos Matewos for his immediate response and intervention,” the statement said.

Ndileka Mandela also extended appreciation to His Majesty the King of Jordan, the Presidency of South Africa, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), Her Excellency the Ambassador of Palestine to South Africa, as well as members of the international community, civil society organisations, activist groups, family, and friends who stood in solidarity with the family during the ordeal.

The statement renewed appreciation to all who contributed to the successful release and safe return of Mandla Mandela and his fellows.

Recall that Mandla Mandela was part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, a civilian-led humanitarian mission en route to Gaza intended to deliver relief in the face of the ongoing conflict.

In the early hours of October 2, Israeli forces intercepted the flotilla on international waters, detaining several delegates, including Mandela. The interception reportedly involved the use of drones and water cannons, and those aboard were forced from their vessels and held by Israeli authorities.

During their detention, Mandela and the other South African activists spent six days in an Israeli prison before being deported via Jordan. Mandela later recounted that detainees were handcuffed with cable ties, paraded publicly, and treated harshly — though he noted that their experience paled in comparison to the suffering endured daily by civilians in Gaza.

In a prerecorded message made before the interception, Mandela warned: “If you are receiving this video, it means that we have been intercepted and have been abducted by the state of apartheid Israel.”

Despite their ordeal, Mandela and the other detainees affirmed their commitment to peaceful humanitarian work in Gaza and called on the South African government and the international community to uphold international law and protect rights of civilians.