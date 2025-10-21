The Nigerian stock market yesterday opened the week on a positive trajectory, extending its bullish momentum as renewed investor interest spurred gains across major sectors.

The All Share Index (ASI) gained by 963.17 points, representing a growth of 0.65 per cent to close at 149,940.81 points. Also, market capitalisation gained N611 billion to close at N 95.172 trillion.

The bullish outing stemmed from price upticks in BUA Cement, Aradel Holdings, MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN), Eunisell Interlinked and UACN.

On market outlook, United Capital Plc said, “expectations of Q3, 2025 results should drive the equity market this week. Low yield in the fixed income securities should also lift the equity market.”

Despite the upbeat tone, investor sentiment was mixed, as market breadth closed negative with 30 gainers against 31 decliners. Union Dicon Salt recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent to close at N8.80, per share. Eunisell Interlinked followed with a gain of 9.92 per cent to close at N53.20, while Sovereign Trust Insurance rose by 6.44 per cent to close at N3.80, per share.

BUA Cement appreciated by 6.25 per cent to close at N170.00, while Nigerian Enamelware rose by 6.01 per cent to close at N45.00, per share.

On the other hand, Juli led the losers’ chart by 9.94 per cent to close at N8.06, per share. Thomas Wyatt Nigeria followed with a decline of 9.63 per cent to close at N2.72, while DAAR Communications declined by 7.14 per cent to close at N1.04, per share.

Universal Insurance depreciated by 5.00 per cent to close at N1.14, while Royal Exchange declined by 4.17 per cent to close at N2.30, per share.

Meanwhile, the total volume traded fell by 14.97 per cent to 415.347 million units, valued at N27.162 billion, and exchanged in 31,522 deals. Transactions in the shares of Fidelity Bank topped the activity chart with 49.461 million shares valued at N982.647 million.

Access Holding followed with 42.408 million shares worth N1.084 billion, while Chams Holding Company traded 20.225 million shares valued at N81.090 million.

Nigerian Breweries traded 17.906 million shares valued at N1.391 billion, while Japaul Gold & Ventures sold 16.187 million shares worth N41.718 million.