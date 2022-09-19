Several persons cheated death following the collapse of a two-storey building in Bukuru, Jos South local government area of Plateau State on Sunday night.

Our correapondent gathered that the callapsed structure was used as a residential building, supermarket and spare part shops. The building is located opposite Bukuru Stadium.

According to a resident of the area, Yohana Samson, he told LEADERSHIP that they heard a sound from the building at about 9pm in the night. They, however thanked God that it was on a Sunday when nobody was in the shopping complex.

Also, Nura Musa, who was in-charge of search and rescue operations of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), North-Central zone, confirmed the development to LEADERSHIP.

According to him, the two-storey building collapsed when the occupants had vacated the building because they discovered that there were obvious defects in the building waiting to collapse any moment.

He, however, explained that no life was lost in the incident, adding that when they heard about the incident, NEMA quickly moved to the scene with other critical stakeholders which included state and federal fire services, the police and members of the Red Cross, to rescue victims that might have been trapped.

Musa advised residents to adhere to building plans as well as use genuine materials during the construction of both residential and commercial building to avoid disaster.