Several people have been reported killed as heavy gunfire was heard in Chad‘s capital N‘Djamena on Wednesday, following a deadly attack on the headquarters of the National Security Agency.

Although the number of people killed was not certain yet, the government has blamed the attack on an opposition party as the attack came hours after the announcement that Chad will hold presidential elections on 6 May.

Internet connectivity has been disrupted in the country, according to internet watchdog Netblocks.

„Anyone looking to disturb the democratic process under way in the country will be prosecuted and brought to justice,“ the government said on Wednesday in a statement quoted by news agency AFP.

The government said members of the opposition Socialist Party Without Borders (PSF) have been arrested over the attack on the National Security Agency (ANSE) and will be prosecuted.

The communication minister Abderaman Koulamallah disclosed that the attack was led by PSF leader Yaya Dillo but he is yet to make any comment on the matter.

N‘Djamena residents said they heard intense gunfire near the PSF headquarters on Wednesday. They also reported seeing several military vehicles heading there.

It is not clear if Mr Dillo was among those arrested, but in a Facebook post on Wednesday morning, he said the military had come for him at his party headquarters.