The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has imposed a fine of N5 million on any dock labour employer or Stevedoring company licensed by the agency that engages unregistered dockworkers or stevedores in the sector.

This was disclosed yesterday as the agency showcased its newly created Maritime Labour Services (MLSD) e-Platform to seafarers and maritime stakeholders in Lagos.

LEADERSHIP reports that the MLSD e-Platform is a portal created on the agency’s website for online registration and documentation of seafarers, dockworkers, terminal operators, stevedoring companies, seafarers’ employers, manning agents, and onshore & offshore jetty operators.

However, in the NIMASA Stevedoring Regulation, 2025, the agency states that a dock labour employer or stevedoring company not registered or licensed by the agency, who engages in stevedoring services or works at any work location, is also liable to an administrative fine of N5 million.

Reading out the regulations as approved by the Director General of NIMASA, Dr Dayo Mobereola, the agency’s legal officer, Barr. Lotachukwu Ayogu-Eze said any person not being a registered dockworker or stevedore who engages in the performance of stevedoring services is liable to a fine of N100,000.

“Any work. Location or operator that fails, refuses or neglects to engage or use any registered dock labour employer or stevedoring company licensed by the agency dockworker or stevedore is liable to an administrative fine of N5million in addition to the workstation being sealed up, and in the case of a continuous failure, refusal or neglect, a further administrative fine of N500,000 for each day that the failure, refusal or neglect persist.

“Any dock labour employer or Stevedoring company that fails, refuses, neglects, evades or omits to deduct and pay the 0.5% stevedoring charges collected by it is liable to an administrative fine of N5million.”

Meanwhile, ahead of its full implementation in January 2026, NIMASA showcased the newly created Maritime Labour Services (MLSD) e-Platform to seafarers and maritime stakeholders in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, the NIMASA’s Deputy Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services (ML&CS), Jibril Abba, described the e-platform as “more than just a portal, it’s a game changer.”

“This initiative is targeted at improving the ease of doing business in Nigeria’s maritime sector by streamlining processes, reducing paperwork and eliminating delays,” he said.

“It positions NIMASA as a forward-thinking regulator, leveraging technology to drive innovation and build trust within the industry by embracing digital transformation.”

Abba, who was represented by the director of the Maritime Labour Services Department, Ibrahim Umar, called on the maritime workers, investors and stakeholders present to make critical observations, so that corrections and improvements could be made on the e-platform as it continues to evolve.

He said: “On behalf of the executive management, I want you to look at the scheme with a positive mind, so that we can all collectively move this industry to the next level.

“Globally, the shipping industry is migrating to ICT in core operations, documentation, registration, and certification. We cannot afford to remain behind. Time is critical in shipping, and it’s all about time.

“To cut costs, there’s a need for you to sit in your office, access this platform, do your documentation, and get your feedback. But we cannot do it alone. We must do it collectively, with your support and participation. Please be very, very free to make your critique.”

He, however, reiterated that the scheme is a transition. It’s not perfect, but it’s a work in progress, with the platform set to go live in January 2026.

“The maritime labour e-platform is built with efficiency and transparency in mind. It ensures real-time access to services, secure data management and automated compliance monitoring aligned with international best practices,” Umar said.

He further explained that the platform’s core objectives include providing a one-stop hub for all maritime labour documentation and verification, maintaining the centralised real-time national database of maritime professionals and employers, generating accurate data for offline policy formulation and performance evaluation, as well as enhancing regulatory compliance through automated tracking systems.