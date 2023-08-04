Marketing Communications Expert, Emma Agu, Celebrated For Bagging Ph.D

A cross section of industry experts and stakeholders in Marketing Communications have applauded the remarkable feat achieved by Emmanuel Agu, who they said has made impactful contributions to the sector’s growth.

Agu has accomplished a significant milestone by successfully obtaining a Doctorate Degree in Marketing Communications from Babcock University in Ilishan Remo, Ogun State.

Notably, his academic journey is further illuminated by his exceptional Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.72, propelling him to the coveted position of Best Graduating Student within his cohort.

Across sectors and regions, what sets this impressive professional apart is his unique understanding of regional/national communication and local insights, which have been instrumental in propelling brand growth. His deep-rooted knowledge of the habits and attitudes of Nigerian/African consumers towards brands has been integral to his contributions.

With his academic achievements speaking volumes about his dedication and commitment, Emmanuel Agu’s laudable achievements extend far beyond his academic endeavors, propelling him to the forefront of the marketing landscape.