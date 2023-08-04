1.2m Candidates Register For 2023 NECO SSCE

No fewer than one million, two hundred and five thousand, eight hundred and eighty eight candidates have registered for the on-going 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) conducted by the National Examinations Council (NECO).

The Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi disclosed this in Jos Plateau State on Friday while monitoring the conduct of the examination in some Schools.

Wushishi disclosed that out of this figure, 601,074 candidates are male while 584,814 are female.

In a press statement released on Friday by Azeez Sani, head, Information and Public Relations, the NECO Registrar expressed satisfaction with the general conduct of the 2023 SSCE based on reports obtained from across the country.

The Registrar also said the 2023 SSCE which would be concluded next week is the best organized in recent years.