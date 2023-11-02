The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has destroyed nearly over 1,000 hectares of land devoted to the cultivation of illicit drugs in Delta State in the last two years.

Chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), disclosed this on Thursday in Asaba, the State capital, when he led a delegation to visit Delta State governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, at the Government House.

He said over 6,000 tonnes of illicit drugs had been seized while over 36,000 suspects and persons of interest had been arrested, while over 6,000 were convicted and jailed.

He said hard drug scourge in Nigeria had become very high with over 15 million drug users within the age bracket of 15 and 64 years, according to the relevant agency of the United Nations

He, therefore, called for the support and cooperation of the Delta State government in the fight against the scourge.

Marwa traced the rampant kidnapping, terrorism, banditry, insurgency, rape, murder, and other vices across the country to hard drug abuse by perpetrators.

According to him, he was in Delta State to condole with the Fidelis family on the death of a two-year-old Eromonsele, was accidentally shot and lost his life during an NDLEA operation in Asaba, and to also speak with stakeholders playing important roles in the fight against drug trafficking in the country.

He said the anti-narcotics agency was working towards processing and fast-tracking travel arrangements to sponsor the surviving brother’s eye treatment in America.

He said winning the war against drug trafficking was imperative because of its negative impact on the society if left to fester.

He said drug abuse prevalence rate in Delta State among those of people of ages 15 and 64 years was 18 per cent, with over half a million of the population involved.

Earlier, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori raised the alarm on the growing incidence of hard drug abuse in the country, saying it had become a global public health that needed to be tackled head-on and called on all stakeholders to work towards its prompt effective eradication.

He commended the NDLEA and other stakeholders for the fight against hard drug abuse but urged that the momentum must be sustained if the nation was to win the war against the growing illicit hard drugs business.

He assured the NDLEA of the State Government’s unwavering commitment and support to the fight against substance abuse and illicit drug business.

The governor said: “I am very touched that you took time to come to Delta State over the incident that happened and also used the opportunity to meet your people here.

“I celebrate your sacrifice, commitment, and dedication to duty. You have demonstrated that you are a caring and passionate leader; the kind of leader we need in Nigeria.”