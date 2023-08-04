Maryam Shetty’s Ministerial Nomination And Reward For Patriotism

In a country yearning for true patriots and visionary leaders, Maryam Shetty stands out as a beacon of hope. The journey into Nigeria’s political landscape of this grassroots mobilizer, quintessential leader, and indigene of Kano state, began around 2015 with a fervent message of hope and absolute patriotism. Leading the charge was her brainchild, the “Webelieve Movement,” which ignited nationalism among citizens and ignited the spirit of selling the Nigerian brand. Through her efforts, youths across Nigeria were mobilized and instilled the feeling of patriotism and embraced the Nigerian dream, where national interest is elevated above personal, ethnic, regional and religious interests.

In doing this, Maryam’s approach was consistent, focusing on rural communities to domesticate the patriotic drive. She established cluster groups, spreading the message of Nigeria’s abundance of opportunities and fostering hope during times of despair. The movement’s essence became rooted in love for the nation, unwavering belief in the fatherland, and a drive for patriotic zeal, quickly spreading the ‘We believe’ ideology like wildfire across Nigeria.

Her sustained efforts turned her into a symbol of hope and patriotism for young Nigerians, revitalizing their spirits with a newfound sense of national consciousness. Her dedication to preaching patriotism went beyond the realm of social media bravado, touching the lives of many.

The recent ministerial nomination bestowed upon Maryam Shetty from serves as a testament to the reward for unwavering patriotism and dedication to the nation. In a time when many heroes are left at the fringe of leadership and power, her nomination highlights the significance of recognizing and honoring the sacrifices made by progressive heroes within the All Progressive Congress.

Maryam’s journey reminds the world that in times of utter hopelessness, remarkable achievements are possible through dedication and ingenuity. Her story is truly motivating, inspiring many to embrace their patriotic spirit and strive for the betterment of the nation.

As we celebrate Maryam Shetty’s ministerial nomination, let us remember her as a patriotic Nigerian hero, a shining star whose unwavering commitment to the nation has earned her the reward she rightly deserves. Her journey serves as a reminder that true dedication to one’s country can pave the way for a brighter and more prosperous future for all Nigerians.