Following the outcomes of the presidential and National Assembly (NASS) elections in Katsina State, Governor Aminu Bello Masari has announced the immediate sack of the commissioner for works and housing, Tasiu Dahiru Dadagoro and three other aides.

Though reasons for their sack were not disclosed, investigation showed that they were removed for engaging in anti-party activities during the just-concluded elections in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the secretary to the state government (SSG), Mutari Lawal and made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday.

The statement reads, “In the move to make some strategic realignment and adjustment, His Excellency, the Governor of Katsina State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari has approved the immediate termination of the appointment of the following.

“Hon Tasi’u Dahiru Dandagoro – commissioner for works, housing and transport; Yusuf Barmo, chairman, Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board; Fatima Ahmed, permanent secretary, Sustainable Development Goals and Aminu Waziri, permanent secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources.”

It added that all the affected political and public office holders sacked should hand over all government properties in their possession to their respective permanent secretaries or the most senior directors as the case may be.

Earlier yesterday, the APC lost the presidential poll to the PDP by a close margin but won the three senatorial seats and nine House of Representatives seats in the state.