Governor Bello Matawalle yesterday inaugurated the Zamfara State presidential campaign council of the APC candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his own governorship campaign council.

A statement from the publicity secretary of the APC in Zamfara State, Yusuf Idris Gusau, said at the inauguration of the two councils, the governor, while expressing satisfaction with the composition of the two councils, charged the members to mobilise all resources to ensure victory of the party at all levels,.

APC stakeholders from the 14 local government areas of the state were at the Government House in Gusau to participate in the event.

Matawalle urged the presidential campaign council to let the people of Zamfara State know that Tinubu who has continued to build bridges in the Nigerian political space, has a great mission of taking Nigeria to higher heights, adding that supporting Tinubu and other candidates would translate into greater prosperity for them.

He said there should be wider consultations with all stakeholders including community leaders, religious leaders, traders and other interest groups when strategising campaigns to achieve the desired goals.

The governor who is the North West zonal coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, noted that Zamfara had never been as politically united as it is now.

The governor said he was confident that the members have the capacity and all it takes to ensure victory of the APC at the polls in 2023, and urged them to ensure that all electioneering activities are conducted within the ambit of the law, particularly according to the Electoral Act 2022 as the party is founded on respect for the rule of law.

Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa in his response on behalf of the councils said having achieved full unity in the party where all stakeholders agreed to remain united, success was obvious for the party at all levels.

He said if APC is elected in 2023, there would be unprecedented development while insecurity would be eradicated.

Commending the choice of former governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar as the coordinator of the Matawalle Governorship Campaign Council, he expressed confidence in his ability to deliver on all fronts.