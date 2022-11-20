Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has subsidised the cost of 2,350 housing units built by his administration through the Family Home Funds by 50 percent.

The Yobe State Housing and Property Development Corporation had in a schedule of payment for the houses said those for three bedroom urban are to pay N5.6m, two bedroom urban N4.3m and two bedroom rural N3m, all payable within 15 years.

Buni who announced this during the presentation of the 2023 budget, said the project was part of his administration’s commitment to providing decent and affordable accommodation for people of the state.

He said: “It is indeed the largest housing intervention in the history of the state which is intended to provide decent accommodation and to address housing deficit in the state.

“The houses have already been allocated to our people on owner-occupier basis. I am glad to state that in line with the policy of our administration to make life meaningful for our people, I wish to inform the honourable House that I hereby approve 50% subsidy of the cost of the houses to each beneficiary.”