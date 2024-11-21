Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz has withdrawn his name from consideration to serve as Attorney General in Donald Trump’s incoming administration, citing concerns that the controversy surrounding his nomination was becoming a distraction.

The 42-year-old announced his decision on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “The controversy over my potential nomination was unfairly becoming a distraction to the work of the incoming Trump administration.”

Gaetz’s nomination had been overshadowed by the findings of a congressional ethics investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, illicit drug use, and bribery. While he has consistently denied the accusations, Gaetz expressed his desire to avoid a prolonged confirmation battle.

“I hoped to avoid a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle,” he said, adding that the Justice Department must be prepared to hit the ground running under Trump’s leadership. “Trump’s Justice Department must be in place and ready on the first day of his administration in January,” Gaetz wrote.

The decision marked a setback for Trump, who had tapped Gaetz to lead the nation’s top law enforcement agency. On Truth Social, Trump expressed his gratitude for Gaetz’s efforts, stating, “He was doing very well, but at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the administration, for which he has much respect.”

Trump’s second term was set to begin in January, and the withdrawal of a high-profile nominee could complicate efforts to shape his administration’s early agenda.

Gaetz, a close ally of Trump, said he remained deeply committed to the former president’s vision. “I remain fully committed to see that Donald J. Trump is the most successful president in history,” he wrote on X. “I will forever be honored that President Trump nominated me to lead the Department of Justice, and I’m certain he will save America.”

The ethics investigation into Gaetz, which stemmed from allegations involving drugs, bribes, and sexual misconduct, drew criticism from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Some Senate Republicans had privately expressed concerns about his ability to secure confirmation, leading to behind-the-scenes efforts by Gaetz and Trump to rally support.

Ultimately, the withdrawal reflected the challenges Trump may face as he assembled his cabinet amidst lingering controversies.