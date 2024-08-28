Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has appealed to MaxAir to return its flight operations at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, citing the importance of air travel to the state’s economic development.

The governor made the plea when he received the chairman of MaxAir Airline Limited, Dikko Mangal, at the Government House.

Mangal and his entourage were in Bauchi to commiserate with the people and government over the death of the Emir of Ningi, Alhaji Yunusa Danyaya.

Governor Mohammed emphasised the significance of Max Air’s presence in Bauchi, stating that the airline’s flights have contributed significantly to the state’s economic growth during it’s first operations.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by the airline but encouraged them to continue operating in Bauchi, promising government support.

Earlier, the chairman CEO MaxAir, Dikko Mangal expressed his condolences to the people and government of Bauchi over the Emir’s passing, describing him as a great leader and a symbol of unity.

He assured the governor that Max Air would consider his request and work towards returning its flight operations to Bauchi.