Rivers State governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has described as vicious and existential in nature, the political crisis that was waged against his administration barely three months after take-off on May 29, 2023, saying the worst was over because his administration has successfully defended the rights and privileges to govern the State and advance its progress in liberty and freedom without compromise.

He revealed that his administration inherited 34 uncompleted projects, valued at over N225.279billion spread across 13 local government areas of the State.

He also disclosed that under his watch, the Rivers State government has awarded nine new road projects, valued at N534.332billion.

Fubara spoke on Wednesday while presenting an Account of Stewardship and Scorecard to mark the first anniversary of his administration at Dr Obi Wali International Conference Centre in Port Harcourt.

The governor said: “We started this journey with a bang. We were focused. We were determined to make the change we promised with a sense of urgency.

“But then, somehow, we suddenly found ourselves in the cesspit of crisis barely three months into our tenure. It was not just an ordinary political crisis. It was a vicious existential crisis.

“But thank goodness, the worst is over. We have successfully defended our rights and opportunity to govern our State and advance its progress in freedom, and we will continue to prevail.”

He stated that since then, a lot has changed in the political landscape, adding that he remained committed to the covenant taken a year ago to put Rivers State first, defend her interest, and ensure that the people get the dividends of democracy and good governance.

Fubara added, “For us, any government worth its name must be accountable, responsive, and responsible for the security and well-being of the people.

“Having managed the affairs of our State for one year, including dispensing public resources, it is only proper that we render account with a public presentation of our performance record.

“I am, therefore, pleased to stand before you to present our scorecard for the first year we have been in office as the Executive arm of the Government of Rivers State.”

He reflected on his promise to deliver on the core priorities of economic growth, infrastructure, healthcare, education, and agriculture, as contained in his Blueprint as a resolve to building a virile, resilient, and progressive State that caters to the needs of the people.

The governor said he was proud to report that, despite the unprecedented challenges, his first one year in office has witnessed significant achievements visible to everybody.

He particularly said that he inherited a State, whose economy was on a declining trajectory despite its growth potential, but within one year of his administration, the negative narrative has changed for the better.

Fubara revealed that he set up an Internally Generated Revenue (IGR)/Investment Advisory Committee that he chairs to coordinate activities in the sector that has increased inflow of economic investments to the State.

The governor said: “We also needed to attract investments into the State and increase our internally generated revenue base as too much reliance on federal allocations was a challenge to the realisation of our development goals.

“We, therefore, set up an IGR/Investment Advisory Committee, which is helping us to navigate our course for increased economic investments and internally generated revenue to accelerate economic growth, create jobs and advance the welfare and well-being of our people.

“Our liberalised business-friendly economic policies and programmes are boosting confidence and attracting local and international investors and investments into the State, judging by the expression of interest offers we receive every month.

“We have kept our taxes low, frozen the imposing of taxes on small businesses across the State, and increased the ease of doing business in the State by eliminating bureaucratic bottlenecks.

“No request for the signing of a certificate of occupancy remains in my office beyond two days, except if I am otherwise engaged beyond two days or out of town.”