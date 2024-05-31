The national chairman of National Rescue Movement (NRM), Isaac Chigozie Udeh, has hailed what he called the giant strides of the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State in the last one year in office.

Udeh, in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Friday, noted that Governor Fubara has recorded great achievements in the areas of good governance, restoration and maintenance of peace and unity, and provision of massive infrastructural projects for economic prosperity in Rivers State one year after his assumption of office.

He said, “These are very massive projects which so many administrations had deliberately skipped from reaching the masses. But from the way the Governor is going, you will understand, there are other good things to come.”

Udeh, therefore, commended the governor for the level of peace and economic prosperity experienced within the short time that he has been in office.

He also said, “Governor Fubara has handled the affairs of the State with peaceful demeanour, maturity and wisdom, which have ensured that unity of purpose and progress permeated the entire State.

“You know, the way the governor handled the affairs of the State with maturity, is what brought the economic prosperity witnessed within this short time in office. The Port Harcourt Ring Road, the Trans-Kalabari Road, and other projects that impact the people positively are good signs for our people.

“The governor deposition has drawn key players in the economy and other service providers,now enjoying some level of confidence because he has cotailed the monster of political crisis that erupted seven months ago.

“Am here to say thank you to the governor for what he has done in one year in office and to encourage him to do more and to remain focus do the good things he promised the people of the State.”