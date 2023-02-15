Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has called on the Catholic and Methodist faithful to partner with him in his journey to create a prosperous state.

He said if elected at the March 11, 2023 poll, there would be improved standard of living for the people, and empowerment for the youths, women and the vulnerable ones through employment generation, training in digital skills and vocational acquisition.

Mbah made the promises at Emene both at the final day of a 40-day prayer and fasting retreat organised by the Catholic Charismatic Renewal of Nigeria (CCRN) and at Ugwuaji, at the 48th Synod of the Methodist Church of Nigeria held at St Luke Methodist Church.

He was invited as a guest of honour to address them. The worshipers assured him of their support and votes on election day.

Addressing Catholic worshippers, Mbah enjoined churches across the state to partner with him in order to displace those forces working against the good things that were about to happen to the state by voting en masse for him and other PDP candidates in the state.

He said such collaboration is important for the empowerment of the youths, women and the vulnerable in the society through adequate training in entrepreneurship, technology, digital skills and investment in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The governorship candidate appealed to the gathering to vote for him as the right candidate that will give them reasons to celebrate by turning the fortunes of the economy around through his integrated development programmes and disruptive innovation that will turn them into productive assets, wealth creators and employers of labour.

At the well-attended Methodist Synod, the business mogul stressed that the PDP had responded positively to confidence imposed on his party in the past through massive infrastructure provision.

Mbah, who commended governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his landmark achievements in the areas of health, education, and critical infrastructure, noted that free maternal healthcare had been provided across different communities, thereby expanding access to universal healthcare services.

The governorship hopeful, who observed the gloomy state of the nation’s economy, said he had already taken bold and ambitious steps to insulate Enugu economy from the parlous state of the national economy by proposing to grow the gross domestic product (GDP) from its current $4.4 billion to $30 billion within the next eight years.

Earlier, the churches had assured him that they were with him and would not only pray for him but would also encourage their members to come out en masse and vote for him in the March 11 gubernatorial election.