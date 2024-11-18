Human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has called on the Federal Government to immediately reinstate Comrade Tajudeen Baruwa as the President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), in compliance with subsisting court rulings.

LEADERSHIP reports that a former Lagos State chairman of the union, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, was a few days ago sworn as NURTW President in Abuja after which the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal affirmed Baruwa as the rightful occupant of the office.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued on Monday, Falana specifically urged the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to enforce the judgments of the National Industrial Court and the Court of Appeal, which recognised Baruwa as the legitimate leader of the apex transport union.

In the statement titled, “FG Should Restore Comrade Tajudeen Baruwa as President of NURTW Without Delay,” Falana highlighted the judicial victories that affirmed Baruwa’s leadership.

“On August 28, 2023, a gang of armed thugs invaded the National Secretariat of the National Union of Road Transport Workers at Abuja. One of the security men guarding the said Secretariat was killed by the armed invaders,” Falana stated.

“At the end of the violent invasion, the Secretariat was seized while the elected President, Comrade Tajudeen Baruwa, and members of his Executive were arrested and charged with murder before a Magistrate Court in the Federal Capital Territory. However, the charge of murder was withdrawn and struck out after the successful but illegal seizure of the Secretariat.”

He explained that Baruwa sought legal redress in the National Industrial Court, which on March 11, 2024, ruled in favor of Baruwa and his executive as the duly elected leaders of the NURTW. This judgment was later upheld by the Court of Appeal on November 8, 2024, after opponents of Baruwa’s leadership challenged the ruling.

“The Justices of the Court dismissed the appeal and confirmed the judgment of the National Industrial Court which had recognized Comrade Baruwa as the President of the NURTW,” Falana noted.

Falana concluded by urging the Federal Government to act swiftly in restoring Baruwa to his position, stating: “In view of the foregoing, we call on the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi SAN, and the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. Kayode Egbetokun, to ensure that Comrade Baruwa is restored to his office in strict compliance with the judgments of the National Industrial Court and the Court of Appeal.”