Nine months after President Bola Tinubu directed that all future vehicle, power generating sets, or tricycle acquisitions by the government and its agencies must use either compressed natural gas (CNG), solar power, or electric energy sources, they are yet to comply with the directive.

In May last year, former presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale said the president’s directive was part of Nigeria’s moves to transition to cleaner energy because CNG-powered vehicles produce lower emissions and are affordable.

The government’s push for CNG-powered vehicles followed the removal of fuel subsidy by the president during his inauguration on May 29, 2023.

LEADERSHIP Weekend investigation revealed that nine months after the presidential order, many federal officials and vehicles of ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have not made the switch.

Some senior civil servants, who spoke with our correspondents, cited numerous challenges associated with the transition, particularly the cost and logistical implications of converting official vehicles to CNG.

One of them in the Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs said, “While the policy is commendable, the reality is that many MDAs are still grappling with budget constraints. The initial cost of conversion and the necessary infrastructure are significant.”

He said with the lack of CNG fuelling stations available in the FCT and the entire Nigeria, it would be very difficult to actualise a complete conversion to CNG.

The official said that without a clear action plan and government’ commitment, the policy may falter.

“It is crucial for government officials to lead by example. If senior members of staff are not converting their vehicles, it raises questions about the seriousness of this initiative,” he said.

Although, it was reported that the government had outlined plans for phased implementation, starting with pilot programmes in selected ministries.

Despite these assurances, the scepticism remains palpable among civil servants who feel pressed to allocate budgets toward urgent operational needs instead of the transition to CNG.

Another senior civil servant in the FCT Transport Secretariat who preferred anonymity said, “The uncertainty surrounding our budgets dissuades us from making such investments. We need clear directives and adequate funding to support this transition.

“As the government navigates its CNG adoption policy, the commitment from federal officials to convert their vehicles will be critical in setting a precedent.

“We are at a pivotal moment in promoting sustainable energy solutions. The success of this policy hinges on genuine leadership and a commitment to immediate action,” he said.

In Katsina State, the authorities are yet to announce concrete steps to convert government-owned vehicles to CNG.

While progress on CNG conversion remains unclear, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda has taken a different approach to promoting green energy in the transport sector. In January 2025, the state government launched a pilot phase of solar-powered electric tricycles, an initiative aimed at reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Manufactured by the indigenous company IRS, these solar-powered tricycles are equipped with 450-watt solar panels and battery storage systems, allowing them to travel up to 150 kilometres per charge while carrying a maximum load of 300 kilogrammes.

The silent, emission-free vehicles are expected to provide an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative for commercial transport operators in the state.

In Enugu State, officials of the state government have not started using CNGvehicles.

But the state government has commenced the process of transitioning from the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to CNG to reduce cost of transportation for commuters and state officials.

The Commissioner for Transport, Dr Obi Ozor, made the disclosure while briefing journalists late last year on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting in Enugu on Friday.

Our investigations revealed that already, those interested in the conversion of their vehicles from petrol to CNG are registering at the Ministry of Transportation.

Civil servants in Gombe State have expressed frustration over their inability to convert their vehicles to run on CNG, citing the absence of conversion centres in the state.

Aside from personal vehicles, vehicles in the pool of MDAs have not converted their vehicles to CNG due to increasing financial expenditures on them.

Even government media stations in the state such as GMC Radio, GMC TV and the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) which rely heavily on vehicles for daily coverage of events and official operations, have not converted to CNG.

This has raised questions about the government’s commitment to promoting alternative fuel sources.

Also, no state officials, senior civil servants, lawmakers and appointees nor official vehicles of MDAs have been converted to CNG to reduce the cost of governance in Delta State.

The reason is that such conversion has not taken off in the state.

Findings from the Ministry of Transportation confirmed that the state is taking its time to select some specialised firms for the task.

In Nasarawa State, there is no policy pronouncement to convert government’s vehicles to CNG in line with the federal government’s adoption plan.

Checks showed that senior civil servants, lawmakers and appointees have not converted their official vehicles to CNG to reduce the cost of governance as envisaged.

The state government, however, in March 2024, launched mass transit buses as part of the efforts to reduce the high cost of transport fares occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal.

Our correspondent reports that the first set of the buses totalling 10 and wholly Compress Natural Gas Vehicles (CNG) were unveiled in the state on March 21, 2024.

Governor Abdullahi Sule who launched the buses, said they were for inter-local government shuttle, even as he explained that more of such buses would soon arrive in the state.