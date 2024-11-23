The Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has suspended its ongoing seven-day warning strike following federal government’s intervention.

The decision was reached at an Extraordinary National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the MDCAN, held virtually on Saturday.

The meeting reviewed the ongoing seven-day warning strike over the pending issues with the federal government and the progress made so far in resolving the issues.

MDCAN had declared a seven-day warning strike in a communique it issued at the end of its NEC meeting on November 14, over wat it described as government’s failure to meet its demands. The senior doctors embarked on the warning strike on Monday, November 18.

Meanwhile, in a communique issued at the end of the meeting on Saturday, the NEC observed “The intervention of the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the crisis at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, by dissolving the Governing Council and all other measures necessary to restore respect for the rule of law, due process, peace, orderliness, inclusivity and normalcy in the University.

“The efforts of the ministries of health and social welfare, education, labour and employment and other stakeholders in resolving our issues.

“The various interventions and appeals by the leadership of the National Assembly and other well-meaning Nigerians, on the issues concerning the welfare of our members.

“The NEC hereby resolve to suspend the ongoing seven-day warning strike with immediate effect.”

The communique signed by the MDCAN president, Prof. Mohammad Mohammad, and secretary general, Prof. Daiyabu Ibrahim, assured that the association will continue to honour the document signed at the conciliation meeting with the federal government under the leadership of the minister of labour and employment and will continue to monitor events as they unfold.

“NEC will review the progress made on our pending issues at the expiration of the timelines as contained in the signed document with the federal government,” they added.

MDCAN assured of its unwavering commitment to delivering quality healthcare services and reiterated its dedication to fostering a productive partnership with the government in addressing the nation’s healthcare challenges.