Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has said that his government cannot effectively and efficiently offer quality services without the media.

The governor, therefore, called for cordial working relationship between the media and the state government to enable him to succeed in office.

Alia stated this when he hosted media practitioners and top media executives to a breakfast interface at Government House.

He said, “The world over, the media have become partners in faithfully championing for peace, development and rule of law as the ingredients for a progressive society, that is why as watch dogs, they know when to set the right agenda for a robust discourse towards shaping meaningful views and opinions that translate into achieving development goals.”

According to him, “There is no gainsaying that your news reports, your insightful editorials, and your beautiful commentaries have always shown the way to go for a prosperous today and tomorrow. We are here today to recognize, highlight and appreciate all your inputs over time, which have taken us to where we are now. We are here to tell you that we will never take your goodwill for granted.

“The media have been part of the whole process from our stepping forward to be mandated to run, to the campaign season, right up to election time and now, after winning the popular vote to serve. We are however aware that it is still a work in progress. Now that active politicking is supposed to be over, I call on all who had pitched tents with politicians and parties from the different political divides, to brace up and join hands with us to develop the state.

“As partners in progress, you are invited to be guided by the genuineness of our good intentions, the transparency of our ways and the fairness and just outcomes, which we are committed to the driving of our laudable programmes.”

Speaking on the issue of ghost workers Governor Alia said, “We have removed over 2,500 names of ghost workers and thereby saved the state over N1.2 billion naira in the first phase of the screening exercise. We are also regularly paying workers’ salaries and pensioners. We are now renovating the Benue State House of Assembly complex that had been abandoned to waste away for a very long time.

“You are in the best position to see through all that we stand for, which is why we have total trust that you would continue to tow the fine journalistic ideals of fairness by balancing your reports, being objective at all times and above all, being guided by facts, which don’t lie.

“I want to say that it is not without your knowledge that those who failed Benue in the past are today being rattled by our breaking the barriers of corruption, lack of patriotism and selfishness exploits that held us backwards. Today, we trust as always that you would be discerned as fine gentlemen, and refuse to go or dwell in the cesspit of lies, mischief and cheap propaganda with the enemies of our state,” he said.