Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taofeed Lagbaja, has highlighted the usefulness of journalists in counter-insurgency efforts, saying the military cannot defeat insurgency, banditry and other threats without their full support.

He said the military and the media should be key allies in the ongoing efforts to secure the country.

The army chief spoke through a representative at the Nigerian Army civil-military cooperation media chat for third quarter 2024 in Makurdi, Benue State yesterday.

Represented by the Commander, 4 Special Forces Command Headquarters, Doma, Maj. Gen. Hilary Nzan, Lt. Gen.

Lagbaja said; “The Nigerian Army reaffirms its commitment to a strong, mutually beneficial relationship with the media, essential for securing our nation’s territorial integrity and advancing socio-economic development.

“The media plays a vital role in ensuring that the public is well-informed and educated about the government’s and its agencies’ activities, including the Nigerian Army and the responsibilities of good citizenship.

“Together, let us strengthen our civil-military cooperation and uphold democratic principles, human rights and freedom of the press.

“The Nigerian Army is dedicated to enhancing media access to our operations while maintaining operational security. This commitment underscores the importance of a transparent communication strategy and the need for the Nigerian Army and the media to embrace their respective roles and- responsibilities.

“This media chat embodies our unwavering dedication to foster clear and effective communication between the Nigerian Army and the media. Accurate and balanced reporting is crucial for building trust between the Army and the public.”

He added that the military had made significant milestones in the fight against insurgency and banditry.

“The Nigerian Army has intensified operations across various regions with tailored strategies to address the unique security threats in each region. I’m pleased to report significant successes in these efforts across multiple theatres. These include the neutralisation of several terrorists and their leaders, the rescue of some abducted communities, leading to the return of internally displaced persons to their ancestral homes. Our efforts have also significantly boosted crude oil production while enhancing food security through special patrols and escort duties that enable farmers to cultivate their crops,” he said.

Chief of civil-military affairs, Maj. Gen. Nosakhare Ugbo, said the conduct of the Nigerian Army’s non-kinetic line of operation was geared towards securing the support and cooperation of the civil populace.

“As we carry out our constitutional responsibilities, the people’s support and cooperation are crucial to our operational effectiveness and successes,” he said.