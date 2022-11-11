Leading media houses in the country and stakeholders including civil society and non-media groups are set to discuss an acceptable framework for media regulation in the country.

This move was part of efforts to deepen public trust by setting up a credible adjudicatory mechanism under the auspices of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) in collaboration with the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) and the MacArthur Foundation.

Respected media guru and erstwhile governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba would preside at the Roundtable slated to hold in Lagos on Monday at Protea Hotel Ikeja Select, Alausa, Ikeja at 10.00 am.

Other prominent leaders from media practice, management, ownership, academia, and professionals, leaders of prominent media NGOs, the Bar, the legislature, and the diplomatic corps are also expected.

The theme of the roundtable is “Deepening Media Professionalism Through Co-regulation”, and the programme would be in two sessions. The first is on, “Thoughts on co-regulation through an independent Ombudsman framework”; the second session will consider “the revised draft of a new Code of Ethics for Nigerian Journalists”.

Mal Kabiru A. Yusuf, who is also president of NPAN and president of the Nigeria Press Organisation (NPO), will be supported by the President of the NGE, Mr Mustapha Isah; president of the NUJ, Chief Chris Isiguzo; president of BON, Mr John Ugbe; president of IBAN. Mr Guy Murray-Bruce; president of the Nigeria Bar Association, and Mr Yakubu Maikyau SAN.

Others include the publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr Sam Amuka; publisher of ThisDay Newspapers and Arise TV, Prince Nduka Obaigbena; Mr Ray Ekpu, former editor-in-chief of Newswatch; Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru, publisher of the Guardian Newspapers; Mr Frank Aigbogun, publisher of Business Day, Ms Angela Emuwa, chairman of Punch Newspapers; John Momoh, chairman of Channels TV; Mr Lade Bonuola, former MD of the Guardian; Mr. Lanre Idowu; CEO, Diamond Publications; Mr Gbenga Adefaye, GM, Vanguard; editor-in-chief of LEADERSHIP, Mr Azu Ishiekwene; Ms Kadaria Ahmed CEO Daria Media and Radio Now; and NPAN’s Mr Feyi Smith, among others.