Veteran Nigerian Media Personality, Shade Ladipo has criticised Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy, describing him as ‘fake’ and ‘lacking in integrity’.

According to a report in Daily post, Ladipo spoke in a teaser for the upcoming episode of the Bahd and Boujee Podcast co-hosted by reality TV star, Tolanibaj, and actress, Moet Abebe, noting that she prefers Wizkid and Davido to Burna Boy.

“I would drag Burna Boy to the trenches. He is fake. Burna Boy has no integrity.

What the f… is money? Integrity is much more important than money. That is why I am a big fan of Wizkid and Davido,” said Ladipo.