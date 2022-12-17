MediaTek has stated that its flagship processor, the Dimensity 9000 chipset, the world’s first smartphone chip built on the ultra-efficient TMSC N4 (4nm-class) production process. would improve the speed and power of smartphones used in the Nigerian market.

The NextGen 5G smartphones powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 chipset technology will be a game-changer for smartphone users in Nigeria. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 offers incredible computing performance, gaming, imaging, multimedia, and connectivity innovations.

Director for Corporate Sales and Marketing at MediaTek Middle East and Africa, Rami Osman, speaking at a conference held virtually with Nigerian media, said the chip offers an all-around exceptional experience and its 18-bit HDR-ISP design gives users the opportunity to capture video on three cameras simultaneously.

“The Dimensity 9000 marks a turning point for MediaTek by demonstrating our rise to the exceptional with a genuine 5G smartphone chip. This chip indicates a new stage in innovation for MediaTek and the Dimensity family.” The chip delivers a number of industry firsts and a comprehensive range of capabilities for the most discerning tech enthusiasts.

Its APU-ISP fusion delivers unparalleled capture speeds and image quality while also assuring exceptional power efficiency. Additionally, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset powers an exciting gaming experience. MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0 gaming technologies ensure users can enjoy long-lasting, smooth gameplay without connection drops, FPS jitter, input misses, or gameplay hiccups.

The speeds of the Arm Cortex-X2 CPU and Arm Mali-G710 MC10 graphics engine raise the gaming experience to the next level. The integrated 5G modem amplifies sub-6GHz performance up to 7Gbps downlink using 3CC Carrier Aggregation (300MHz).

It also features the world’s first R16 UL enhancement and continues MediaTek’s dual SIM leadership with new 5G/4G Dual SIM Dual Active (DSDA) support. The modem also integrates the new MediaTek 5G UltraSave 2.0 power-saving enhancement suite for improved efficiency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chipset can support the latest 144Hz WQHD+ displays or super-fast 180Hz Full HD+ displays, while optimising power efficiency with MediaTek’s Intelligent Display Sync 2.0 technology. Furthermore, MediaTek’s latest Wi-Fi Display technology can support up to 4K60 HDR10+ video.

The Dimensity 9000 allows the world’s leading smartphone device makers to create customised 5G smartphones that stand out. This marks the first availability of the sought-after Dimensity 9000 chipset, now in Africa with the introduction of the Tecno Phantom X2 Series in East and West Africa.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9200 is the latest addition to the Dimensity chipset portfolio, which powers a new era of flagship smartphones with incredible performance and intelligent power efficiency. It provides the first 64-bit exclusive Armv9 Performance Cores for smartphones, maximising flagship experiences with ultimate performance.