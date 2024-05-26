The co-location of Medlab West Africa and the inaugural Pharmaconex West Africa marked a significant milestone for healthcare advancement in the West African healthcare system, stakeholders in the healthcare space have affirmed.

Held at the Landmark Centre in Lagos, the three-day event brought together thousands of industry professionals, researchers, and exhibitors (over 180 companies from 32+ countries) for a dynamic exchange of knowledge and exploration of cutting-edge developments.

Building upon the success of its debut in 2023, Medlab West Africa returned to reaffirm its reputation as the region’s premier platform for medical laboratory professionals.

With the simultaneous debut of Pharmaconex West Africa, launched in association with CPHI Global, the successful co-location paves the way for future collaboration in West Africa’s healthcare and pharma landscape, promoting knowledge sharing and innovation across the entire medical ecosystem.

The exhibition floor served as a hub for exploring the latest innovations in medical laboratory and pharmaceutical equipment and solutions. Leading local and international healthcare manufacturers presented their latest innovations, fostering a dynamic environment for collaboration and deal-making.

Senior exhibition director of Medlab Series, Tom Coleman, in a press statement, made available to LEADERSHIP expressed his enthusiasm for the event’s impact, stating “The return of Medlab West Africa marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to empower the West African medical laboratory sector. Through collaboration, knowledge exchange and networking among industry stakeholders, we drive positive change, enhance healthcare infrastructure, and ultimately improve patient outcomes. This edition has undoubtedly propelled the West African medical laboratory sector towards a future of innovation and excellence.”

Group exhibition director of Pharmaconex, Mostapha Khalil, also emphasised the event’s significance, stating, “We are thrilled to bring Pharmaconex West Africa to Nigeria, fostering collaboration and innovation within the region’s rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry. By connecting stakeholders across the value chain through insightful conferences, engaging workshops, exhibitions, and knowledge hubs, we have created a platform for accelerating medicine discovery, development, and manufacturing, thereby improving access to life-saving medication for all.”

At the event, Medlab West Africa introduced a diverse range of cutting-edge products and services sourced from both regional and global suppliers, spanning key categories such as Disposables & consumer goods, Healthcare & general services, Imaging, Infrastructure, IT, Laboratory, Medical Equipment, and Pharma/Nutrition. Pharmaconex West Africa focused its exhibitions floor on four key sectors including Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients & Generic APIs, Packaging Materials, Machinery & Process, and Finished Dosage Form.

The co-location of Medlab West Africa and Pharmaconex West Africa created a unique synergy, facilitating collaboration between the medical laboratory and pharmaceutical sectors. This cross-disciplinary approach allowed for the exchange of knowledge and exploration of shared challenges and opportunities facing West Africa’s healthcare system. By fostering collaboration and innovation across the entire healthcare ecosystem, Medlab West Africa and Pharmaconex West Africa are well-positioned to play a pivotal role in shaping a healthier future for the region.