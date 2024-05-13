In furtherance of plans to form a mega party, chairmen of some opposition party leaders will meet on Thursday in Kaduna State.

While the gathering will be hosted by the African Democratic Congress (ADC), other parties and their leaders expected at the meeting are Accord Party; Peoples Redemption Party (PRP); KOWA Party, Social Democratic Party (SDP); All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA); New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP); and the Labour Party.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a former ruling party, was conspicuously left out of the summit.

National chairman of ADC, Dr. Ralphs Okey Nwosu, who disclosed this yesterday in a statement, said the summit, tagged: Kaduna 2024, has the theme: “Solid Political Party Structure Critical to the Sustainability of the Democratic Process.”

He said it will be held at Arewa House under the chairmanship of Alhaji Muhammad Lawal Nalado of the Accord Party, while the national chairman of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Alhaji (Barr) Falalu Bello, will deliver the keynote address.

There will be a sub theme, on “Concept of the Political Party as Molue, Tuke-Tuke, Bolikaja, or SPV inimical to Political Leadership,” which will be delivered by national chairman of KOWA Party, Hon. Mark Adebayo.

The summit chief guest of honour is the current national chairman Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) Alhaji Yussuf M Dantalle. Hon. Muhammad Lawal Nalado, who chairs the Summit, was once the chairman IPAC.

Special guests of honour are national chairman of SDP, Malam Shehu Gabam; national chairman of APGA, Sly Ezeokenwa; national chairman of NNPP, Dr. Ajuji Ahmed, and national chairman of Labour Party Barr Julius Abure.

Speaking about the Summit, ADC national chairman Dr. Ralphs Okey Nwosu, said it is part of ADC’s contribution to the sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy.

He said, the much talked about strong institutional requisites for democratic and political leadership begins with strong political parties.

“The political party is the foundation and sets the tone for the leadership to expect”.

He said ADC is drawing from experienced party leaders to give direction and begin afresh to set the template.

“We believe all of us have a role to play to make sure that this democracy survives, and ADC as one of the leading political parties in the country, is, as in our DNA, making it an inclusive affair.”

“We need a purposeful leadership in the country, and ADC has been in the forefront of transitioning and envisioning a clear pathway for the nation.

“Despite the vagaries in our polity, ADC remains the learning organisation and political party that has continued to champion collaboration, coalition building and alliances to birth a new Nigeria,” Nwosu stated.