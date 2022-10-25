The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that her mixed-race heritage includes being “43 per cent Nigerian” in a new episode of her Spotify-exclusive podcast, Archetypes.

Meghan Markle told Nigerian-American actor Ziwe that she discovered her roots after having her genealogy done “a couple of years ago”.

“I just had my genealogy done a couple years ago,” Meghan explains, as her guests eagerly ask her to share what the results entailed.

The Duchess then proudly says “I’m 43% Nigerian” to the shock of Ziwe, who shouts “No way!”.

A strong advocate for fighting against racism and prejudice, this is the first time that Meghan has opened up about her ancestral background on the public stage.

The Duchess of Sussex also opens up about the stereotypes of Black female roles in TV as she draws on her experience as a former actress.

The revelation comes after she had an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, where her and Prince Harry alleged that a member of the royal family made racist remarks about their son Archie’s skin colour when they were working royals.