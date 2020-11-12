By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

Forum of state chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North-west have declared support for Governor Mai Mala buni-led National Caretaker Committee to completely reposition the party and carry on with the planned membership registration nationwide.

The state chairmen comprising that of Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Jigawa, Kano and Kaduna states.

Some party members had argued that the mandate of He current National Caretaker Committee of APC does not cover membership registration, and should the Caretaker Committee go ahead with the planned membership registration, notice of court action is being presented.

According to them, the Caretaker Committee has up to December 2020 ‘to do the needful or be chased out’.

But in a statement made available to newsmen Thursday in Abuja, signed by the chairman of the forum Isa Sadiq Acida, acknowledged and commended the Buni-led efforts at repositioning the party.

“We the North Western States All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairmen comprising Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Jigawa, Kano and Kaduna States, wish to express our unflinching support and confidence in the APC National Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), led by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.

“We are particularly pleased to note the committee’s strides in reconciling the various interest groups in the party and its commitment to ensure adequate compensation for party supporters, who have continued to toil for its success.

“We are equally aware of the Committee’s desire to produce an authentic National membership register for the party.

“We therefore wish to call on all well meaning members of the party to support the National Caretaker Committee, in order to place the All Progressives Congress on a sound footing for continued electoral success at all levels, now and in the foreseeable future.”