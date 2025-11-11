Social media personality, Gehgeh, has sparked outrage and debate following his comments on marriage traditions during the latest episode of ‘The Honest Bunch’ podcast.

While speaking on proposal culture, Gehgeh argued that African men should not kneel to propose to women, insisting the act was “un-African” and that men were “doing women a favour” by choosing to marry them.

When the hosts countered his position, noting that women also make significant sacrifices by accepting marriage, raising children, and managing homes, Gehgeh stood his ground.

According to him, men “don’t need marriage for anything,” adding that he personally did not need a woman “for anything” except to have children, which, he noted, can happen without marriage or formal proposals.

His comments have since triggered heated reactions across social media, with many Nigerians condemning his remarks as derogatory and outdated, while others defended him, saying he was merely expressing a traditional viewpoint.